Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.40 Million

Analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report sales of $158.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.12 million and the highest is $160.00 million. Semtech reported sales of $138.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $588.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $587.56 million to $590.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $666.83 million, with estimates ranging from $656.03 million to $681.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

SMTC stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.59. 5,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,421. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Semtech has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.20.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $698,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,417,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $212,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,074.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,928,178 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Semtech by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 79.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 30.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

