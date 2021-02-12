SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Sells $2,048,504.64 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Raffaele Sadun sold 81,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $2,048,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 892,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,353,946.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Raffaele Sadun also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SelectQuote alerts:

On Monday, February 8th, Raffaele Sadun sold 21,559 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $541,130.90.

On Friday, January 22nd, Raffaele Sadun sold 49,724 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $1,251,553.08.

SLQT opened at $26.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -166.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLQT. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.