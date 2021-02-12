SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Sells $2,048,504.64 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Raffaele Sadun sold 81,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $2,048,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 892,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,353,946.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Raffaele Sadun also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 8th, Raffaele Sadun sold 21,559 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $541,130.90.
- On Friday, January 22nd, Raffaele Sadun sold 49,724 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $1,251,553.08.
SLQT opened at $26.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -166.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $29.00.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLQT. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
