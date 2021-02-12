SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGXF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Peel Hunt raised shares of SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of SEGXF opened at $13.62 on Friday. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEGRO (SEGXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.