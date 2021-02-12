SEB Equity Research Begins Coverage on Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Equities research analysts at SEB Equity Research started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TIGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Shares of TIGO traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.10. 1,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,071. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.63). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Research analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIGO. FMR LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth $1,495,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth $642,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth $214,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at $299,000.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.