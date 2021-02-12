Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Has $8.95 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV owned 4.48% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 94.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the third quarter worth $268,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

RTH opened at $162.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.02 and a 200 day moving average of $156.20. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.61 and a fifty-two week high of $164.31.

