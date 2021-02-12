Seaport Global Securities Upgrades Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) to Buy

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was upgraded by Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.92.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE stock opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $47.90.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2,822.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.