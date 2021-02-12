Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Sibal now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

Targa Resources stock opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $40.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -49.38%.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 10,402,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after buying an additional 544,091 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 40.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,689,000 after buying an additional 1,866,181 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,352,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Targa Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,674,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 13.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,672,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,469,000 after purchasing an additional 200,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.