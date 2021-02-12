Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1-5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.06 billion.Sealed Air also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.25-3.40 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEE. TheStreet raised shares of Sealed Air from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, S&P Equity Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Sealed Air stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

