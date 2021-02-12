Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Lowered to $168.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $177.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

SGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $172.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.72 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a 52-week low of $90.57 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.63.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 21,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.28, for a total value of $3,810,237.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $2,605,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,017 shares of company stock valued at $31,701,673 over the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 4.7% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 23.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 22.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

