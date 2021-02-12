SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCYX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of SCYX stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.16.

In related news, CEO Marco Taglietti bought 40,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 109,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 319,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $2,628,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 50,200 shares of company stock valued at $313,750. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 427.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 88,353 shares during the period. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

