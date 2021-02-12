Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $3.97, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 74.87%.

Shares of NYSE SCU traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $226,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $58,857.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,319.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

