Scotiabank Raises TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to $13.50

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

TAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC raised TransAlta from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.84.

Shares of TAC opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -144.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

