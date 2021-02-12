Scotiabank Increases Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to $34.50

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $33.00 to $34.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Finning International from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Finning International in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Finning International from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Finning International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.81.

FINGF opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27. Finning International has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $24.79.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

