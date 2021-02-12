Scotiabank Boosts Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$58.00

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$38.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$46.00 to C$51.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of DND opened at C$49.30 on Monday. Dye & Durham Limited has a 1-year low of C$11.25 and a 1-year high of C$53.68. The stock has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a PE ratio of -57.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

