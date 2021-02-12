Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.92

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.92 and last traded at $94.84, with a volume of 4357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.49.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,258,000 after buying an additional 138,992 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,768,000 after buying an additional 103,053 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,060,000 after buying an additional 66,010 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,089,000 after buying an additional 63,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40,564 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

