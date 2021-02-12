Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,897,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,371,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,355.0% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 174,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 162,712 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,949,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 246,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 96,473 shares during the last quarter.

FNDX opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $48.52.

