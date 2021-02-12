Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) SVP Sells $210,248.86 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) SVP Jennifer Daniel sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $210,248.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,694 shares in the company, valued at $911,218.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, February 11th, Jennifer Daniel sold 2,007 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $212,882.49.

On Monday, February 1st, Jennifer Daniel sold 418 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $38,121.60.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Jennifer Daniel sold 11,956 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $787,302.60.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $108.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.71. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $110.81.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

