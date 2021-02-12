Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 839,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,859 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $18,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 706.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Schlumberger by 130.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,981 shares of company stock valued at $749,991. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SLB opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

