Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Trading 6.9% Higher

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.10. 699,080 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 631,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69). As a group, equities analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

