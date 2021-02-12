Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Trading 6.9% Higher

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.10. 699,080 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 631,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.
Separately, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.45.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:STSA)
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
