Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SC. TheStreet upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Santander Consumer USA from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Shares of SC opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 14,026,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,142,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,737 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 934,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 293,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth about $5,200,000.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.