Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €101.00 by UBS Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €96.85 ($113.94).

EPA:SAN opened at €77.81 ($91.54) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The company has a fifty day moving average of €79.55 and a 200-day moving average of €83.58.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

