Sanj K. Patel Sells 20,401 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $470,039.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of KNSA opened at $20.90 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,551 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 360.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. 42.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.
