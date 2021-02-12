San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.00

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.00 and traded as high as $3.80. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 128,806 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.18 million, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.02%. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 232,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 27.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 396,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 84,681 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

