Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in January

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS SFRGY traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.23. 2,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.