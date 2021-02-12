Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys 503 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 51,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3,466.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 136,585 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.
In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.
