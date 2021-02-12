Salomon & Ludwin LLC Acquires 60,668 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,668 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 2.6% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $14,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 158.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 67.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $132.99. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,655. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.68 and a one year high of $134.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.92.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

