Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock Price Down 13.7%

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s share price traded down 13.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.58. 1,582,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,088,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. 8.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

