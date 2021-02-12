Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

SAFE has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Safehold stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. Safehold has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $84.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.09.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,456,000 after buying an additional 196,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 2,059.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 655,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after buying an additional 625,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Safehold by 26.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000,000 after buying an additional 128,523 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lubert Adler Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,569,000. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

