SafeCoin Price Hits $0.0505 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $58.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,089.74 or 1.00037836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00036436 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $504.52 or 0.01049526 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.05 or 0.00341259 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.12 or 0.00222842 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 67.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00073254 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004933 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

