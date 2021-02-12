RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.54. 26,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $47.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

