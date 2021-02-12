RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.54. 26,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $47.45.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.
