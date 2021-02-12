Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $41.79 on Friday. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. Equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,162 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $396,419.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

