Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 109,812 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,184,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.0% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,173,691. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03.

