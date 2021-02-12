Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.3% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.90. The company had a trading volume of 53,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,623. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59.

