RSM US Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $130.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $140.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

