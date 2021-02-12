RSM US Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $856,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 29,848 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,114,755. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM opened at $241.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.55 and its 200-day moving average is $234.52. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $220.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

