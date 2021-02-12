RSM US Wealth Management LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

