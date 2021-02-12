RSM US Wealth Management LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
CARR stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.
Carrier Global Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
