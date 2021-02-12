RSM US Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $128.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $316.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 810,610 shares of company stock worth $107,154,706. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

