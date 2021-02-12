RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $458,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.21 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $62.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58.

