Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) VP Randy Shefman Sells 900 Shares

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $110.49. 652,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,399. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.38.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.45.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

