Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Scotiabank

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RDS/A. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

OTCMKTS RDS/A traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $37.32. 4,616,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

