Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,810 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,740.83 ($22.74).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,275.60 ($16.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,333.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,154.18. The company has a market capitalization of £47.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,998.59 ($26.11).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.98%.

In other Royal Dutch Shell news, insider Ann Godbehere acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

