Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s previous close.

CVE has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.50 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.00.

Shares of CVE opened at C$8.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.46. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.06 and a 52 week high of C$12.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.83 billion and a PE ratio of -4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

