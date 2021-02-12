Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VCISY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday. HSBC upgraded Vinci from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Vinci from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.79. Vinci has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $28.78.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

