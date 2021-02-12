Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ARGKF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aggreko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aggreko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Aggreko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

ARGKF stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Aggreko has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

