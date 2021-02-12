Royal Bank of Canada Raises Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $82.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PRU. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.85.

NYSE:PRU opened at $81.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.36. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after buying an additional 2,069,010 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,454,000 after purchasing an additional 978,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,120,000 after purchasing an additional 352,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 272.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 316,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,120,000 after purchasing an additional 231,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

