Royal Bank of Canada Raises Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$42.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.83% from the stock’s current price.

PD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.46.

PD stock opened at C$28.80 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$7.80 and a twelve month high of C$39.20. The company has a market cap of C$394.56 million and a PE ratio of -4.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$201.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -11.5099998 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

