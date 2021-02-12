Rotten (ROT) Price Hits $0.0102 on Top Exchanges

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Rotten token can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a market capitalization of $590,972.02 and $36,715.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rotten has traded up 129.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00062950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $518.21 or 0.01088788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00055547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,687.87 or 0.05647395 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00020414 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00026755 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00034579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Rotten Token Profile

ROT is a token. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 58,076,585 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

Rotten Token Trading

Rotten can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

