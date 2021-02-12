Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) Short Interest Down 98.9% in January

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the January 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ROSGQ opened at $0.13 on Friday. Rosetta Genomics has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11.

Rosetta Genomics Company Profile

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. operates as a genomic diagnostics company worldwide. The company's microRNA technologies based diagnostic tests include RosettaGX Cancer Origin for the identification of the primary site of metastatic cancer; mi-KIDNEY, a kidney tumor classification test for pathology samples; RosettaGX Reveal for the diagnosis of indeterminate thyroid fine-needle aspirate samples; and mi-LUNG diagnostic tests.

