Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Shares of SUMO opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at about $3,597,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at about $17,858,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.