Roni Mamluk Sells 27,981 Shares of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Stock

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CHMA traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.37. 1,580,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,735. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41. Chiasma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.59.

CHMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Chiasma during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 692.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

